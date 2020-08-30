A peace advocacy group in Southern Kaduna, Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP) has thanked President Muhamadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs for the deployment of Special Forces to the area following the crisis that has seen many killed, displaced and property worth several millions of Naira destroyed in the area.

The organization, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, said the action of the President and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in sending special forces to the crisis area and the various meetings with stakeholders, indicate that they have listening ears and desire peace in southern Kaduna.

The group also expressed gratitude to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the internal security military outfit in the area for holding mediation talks between warring factions, saying the development had restored peace and harmony among locals.

Describing the OPSH’s action as “impressive”, the group, in the statement titled: ” We are impressed with the Military Operation in Southern Kaduna ” insisted that the peace that once eluded the area is returning.

“This goes to show that they are not biased and are sensitive to the plight of our people. We commend them for their tireless efforts in seeing that Southern Kaduna is peaceful and life returning back to normal.

“This effort, within this short period, has paid off. We are seeing results worthy of commendation.

“If efforts of this nature were initiated towards all the previous crises in our area in the past, we don’t think we would have had any recurrence.

” We strongly commend them, and as an organization, we will continue to support them.

” Our position is a reflection of incontrovertible facts on ground in the entire chiefdoms and villages we visited in Jema’a, Zango Kataf, Kaura and Sanga local governments during our peace appraisal tour.

” The villagers now have confidence in the military because of their friendly posture and quick response to threats which was a sharp departure from the past.

They also appealed to the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to as a matter of urgency intervene in the plight of the victims by not only paying for their hospital bills but also sending relief materials as well as shelters for the displaced.

“We wish to strongly appeal to the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to come to the aid of some of our people and our Fulani brothers who are injured and are in various hospitals without any form of assistance. This will go a long way in promoting forgiveness and reconciliation.

“We appeal to all groups in Southern Kaduna, including our clergy brothers to stop inciting the people by making unverifiable and inflammatory statements.

” As men of God of different faiths, we must preach peace and pursue same at all times.”