The Kaduna State branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has thanked Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for its efforts in the Southern Kaduna crisis, pledging to support the military outfit in fishing out criminals in the area.

The Fulani nomadic organization said it was particularly elated over the effort of the Commander OPSH in the area for establishing what it called a community-based interaction approach with the different leaders in Southern Kaduna, to find lasting peace and promote co’-existence among the communities.

The Chairman of MACBAN in Kaduna State, Alhaji Haruna Tugga in a statement applauded the OPSH for the efforts it has made so far in restoring peace in Southern Kaduna, and assured the OPSH Commander, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo that the body would “join hands with the soldiers to fish out the criminals in the area and make Southern Kaduna a safer place for all.”

“We are expressing our deep appreciation to the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Okonkwo, who met with the stakeholders in an interactive session which was really an educative one.”

“After the Commander met with some Southern Kaduna Community representatives, he also met with our own representatives to hear from both sides. This is commendable and will go a long way in fostering peace and stability among the warring communities,” he said.

“This approach is also providing a good platform for cordial relationship between the communities and soldiers and will enhance the exchange of information from both sides that can assist in preventing attacks as well as apprehending the criminals within the communities.”

It called on Fulani nomads in the area and Kaduna State in general “to be calm and law-abiding, adding that, ” they should also be vigilant in their localities and report any suspicious persons to the security agencies within their communities.”

It also appealed to the Federal and the Kaduna State governments as a matter of urgency to “assist the victims of the crises as they are in a terrible condition.”