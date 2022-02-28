S’ Court fixes 27th May for judgment suit seeking to stop Rotimi Amaechi’s probe on alleged N96billion fraud

The Supreme Court has fixed May 27 for judgment in a suit by former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi seeking to stop his probe in alleged N96billion fraud and alleged fraudulent sales of valued assets belonging to Rivers State.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola who led a 7-man panel of Justices of the Court announced the judgment date after talking arguments for and against the suit.

Mr Amaechi is praying the apex court to prohibit Governor Nyesom Wike from investigating his 8-year tenure as executive governor of the state.

The former governor predicated his opposition to the probe on the ground that it was aimed at witch-hunting , embarrass and humiliate him in view of his political differences with his successor.

Governor Wike who had constituted a 7-man probe panel to probe MrAmaechi on his part , is asking the Supreme Court to dismiss Mr Amaechi’s suit.

The governor, insisted that the the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omekeji was to look into how N96B was allegedly withdrawn from the Treasury of the state government and how it was expended.