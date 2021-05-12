Nigeria’s afrobeat legend and Pan-Africanist, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has lost out in the race to become an inductee of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation earlier today announced the new inductees of the 2021 class; Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner.

Fela was first announced as a nominee for the award in February. And soon after the announcement, a massive campaign to solicit votes for the Nigerian legend began on social media with support from celebrities such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Don Jazzy, Banky W amongst others. The campaign gave Fela an early lead.

A look at the result of the final fans’ ballot revealed that Fela came in second behind Tina Turner.

Fela is remembered as an influential icon who was brave enough to boldly voice his opinions on matters that affected the nation through his music.