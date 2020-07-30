The trial of the man accused of killing seven women in hotel rooms was stalled during the resumed sitting at a State High Court in Port Harcourt.

Arrested in September 2019 over the murder of seven women in a bizarre manner, Gracious David-West is standing trial for the offence allegedly committed in three States, including Rivers.

It is alleged that Gracious David-West lured women to different hotels where he killed them sometime in July and September 2019.



Five of the victims were in Port Harcourt, one in Owerri, Imo State and another in Lagos.

Their corpses were all discovered after he fled the scene.

The 40-year old was eventually caught along the East-West road while traveling to Akwa-Ibom State in order to evade arrest.

The manager of a hotel is also answering to charges for tampering with the corpse of one of the victims in Port Harcourt.

A mild drama occurred when officers of the correctional services attempted to forcefully stop TVC News crew from capturing the arrival of the defendants in court.

This elicited a stern warning from the presiding Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli who cautioned the officers to desist from assaulting journalists carrying out lawful duties in public interest.

However the trial was stalled due to failure of the Prosecution to serve the defendants with its final address.

Justice Enebeli in his response cautioned officers to employ lawful means of enforcing discipline among inmates when the 1st Defendant complained of physical assault by officers of the Correctional services.

The case was adjourned to the 14th of August for adoption of final written addresses.