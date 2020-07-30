According to the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Ghada Waly, the illicit trade of human lives is happening right under our noses every day. It is primarily affecting the lives of millions of women and children.

“Today, human trafficking is the second largest and fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world.

Sexual exploitation, forced labour and illegal organ trafficking are the hallmarks of an industry worth $150 billion dollars per year.

“One fifth of the world’s estimated 60 million modern day slaves are children. And even as the COVOD-19 pandemic rages on, this sinister business has begun to adapt.