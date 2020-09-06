Ahead of its Tuesday protest in Rivers state, organised labour says it is in receipt of what it calls very credible information that Governor Nyesom Wike has mobilized two local governments councils around Port Harcourt metropolis to engage armed thugs who would unleash violence on workers.

A statement signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba recalled that on the 27th of August 2020, the State Executive Council meeting of the Rivers State Council of the NLC was allegedly disrupted by hundreds of thugs who allegedly boasted that they were sent by the Governor.

According to the statement, on the night of July 27, 2020 some armed hoodlums allegedly ransacked the sealed Secretariat of the NLC and vandalized equipment and installation worth millions of naira.

The Congress reiterated that any attempt to disrupt its rally on Tuesday would not only be another frontal attack against the Nigerian Constitution by but would also be a continuation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s alleged reign of impunity and ill-conceived ploy to exterminate Organized Labour in Rivers State.

It insists the planned protest is in line with the provision of the constitution.