The leadership of Fulani cattle rearers in Kaduna State have asked members to stop under-aged children from grazing cattle in the state, saying such development would prevent further destruction of farm produce of farmers within Southern Kaduna and beyond.

MACBAN at a meeting held in Kaduna also agreed to return to what it called “our olden days relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area.”

In an 8-point communique signed by the Kaduna State MACBAN Chairman, Alhaji Usman Haruna Tugga after a meeting at Wonderland Hotel Auditorium, Kafanchan on Saturday, MACBAN also called for the establishment of joint community-based peace and security committees at all levels to monitor and maintain peace among neighbouring communities.

“After all the deliberations at the summit we agreed on the following resolutions: That we have agreed to reverse to our olden days relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area.

“We are appealing to farmers to allow our cattle graze on recognised cattle routes

“We have agreed to bury our differences and be our brothers keepers henceforth in order to foster development in the area.

“We call on our people to stop allowing under-aged children from rearing cattle in order to prevent further destruction of farm produce of the farmers within the area and beyond.

“We also advised our people to be vigilant and hand over suspected criminals to security agencies that may be found within our communities.

The summit strongly commended the efforts of Commander of Operation Safe Haven and all his officers and men for their tireless efforts toward the restoration of peace in Southern Kaduna.

“Based on this reason we pledge our total support to the security outfit and all its efforts to restore total peace and security in southern kaduna.

“We also wish to commend all the security agencies working tirelessly to restore peace to southern kaduna.

“We appeal to the Federal and Kaduna State Governments to assist those who have lost their cattles and other sources of livelihood in other to alleviate the hardship that the victims are facing.

“We call for the establishment joint community based peace and security committees at all levels to monitor and maintain peace among neighbouring communities.”