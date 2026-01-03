The Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress has announced a shift in its political alignment, withdrawing its backing for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and declaring support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The declaration was made on Saturday by the congress chair...

The Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress has announced a shift in its political alignment, withdrawing its backing for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and declaring support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The declaration was made on Saturday by the congress chairman, Senator George Sekibo, during Wike’s “thank you” visit to Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Sekibo described the disagreement between Fubara and Wike as regrettable but said the Ijaw people value loyalty and appreciation for political goodwill.

He recalled that Wike played a decisive role in Fubara’s emergence as governor, noting that the former governor mobilised support across Rivers State, including from the Ijaw ethnic group.

In his remarks, Sekibo said: “Ijaw people are very grateful people. Please do not look at him and think we are all ungrateful. That is why we have abandoned him and decided to follow you. You have done so much for the Ijaw people in Rivers State. Whatever you say we should do is what we will do.”

He further pledged the Ijaw people’s continued loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing Wike as a trusted ally who has consistently supported their interests.

“We will not leave you because you have been there for us,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of Okrika Local Government Council, Akuro Tobin, described Wike as his political benefactor, attributing the political rise of several Okrika indigenes to Wike’s support through elective offices and appointments.

Tobin assured the minister that the people of Okrika, including men, women and youths, remained steadfast in their support for him and President Tinubu.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and representative of Okrika Constituency, Mrs Linda Stewart, who spoke on behalf of Okrika women, said Wike’s contributions to women empowerment were unmatched and offered prayers for his continued success.

In his response, Wike thanked the Okrika people for their solidarity and support for President Tinubu.

He described Tinubu as a leader who honours and fulfils commitments, urging the community to continue supporting individuals with integrity and proven character.