The Rivers State Government has cancelled the relaxation of its restrictions for churches to hold Easter ChurchServices with their full congregations.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Paulinus Nsirim, stated that this decision was taken after due consultations with eminent clergy men, well-meaning Nigerians and civil society groups.

This means that churches should stick to a maximum of 50 persons per service to maintain social distancing against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the State government insists the decision to detain two pilots from Caverton helicopters wasn’t in breach of the country’s constitution, which gives the federal government exclusive jurisdiction to handle civil aviation matters.

Mr Nsirim says the pilots were arrested for endangering the lives of residents by flying in passengers whose health status have not been verified.