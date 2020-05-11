Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has announced the relaxation of the total lockdown order imposed on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas for two days effective Tuesday 12 May, 2020 to Wednesday May 13, 2020

The Governor made the announcement in a statewide broadcast on Sunday night.

According to him, the temporary lifting of the lockdown is for residents to restock foodstuffs and medicines to their homes. He said the lockdown will be reinstated on Thursday May 14.

“Consequently, we have given due consideration to the propositions on the way forward by well-meaning citizens of the State, and after a cautious review of the situation, decided to implement a partial relaxation of the lockdown measures, to enable residents to have some fresh air and replenish their foodstuffs and medicines.

“To this end, I hereby announce the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Governments Areas for two days only, with effect from Tuesday 12th May 2020.

“All shops, supermarkets, and malls can open to the public for Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 and 13 May 2020.

“Similarly, all hospitals and banks can also open and provide full services to the public. Oil and gas companies are required to submit the list of their staff on essential duties to the Government; note that there is no ban on the lifting of petroleum products from depots and other receptacles.

“The total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will be reinstated on Thursday 14th May 2020 and remain until further notice.

“Compulsory wearing of face mask or scarfs in vehicles and public places; closure of all land, sea and air borders and entry routes into the State; and closure of all open markets, including slaughters, hotels, guest houses, cinemas, bars and restaurants; and ban on gathering, including public burials, weddings, and religious gathering of more than 50 persons. Once again, thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

“Please note that our enemy is invisible; stay at home, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly and stay safe.”

He said every measure the State Government had imposed was dictated by an assessment of the State’s situation, the trend of transmission and the conviction that it was the right thing to do in the circumstance.

“As a Government, we are doing our utmost best, in the face of daunting challenges, to prevent COVID-19 from taking hold in Rivers State, to stop any possible community transmission of this disease before it is too late,” he said.