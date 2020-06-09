The crisis within the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has taken a new dimension following two judgment from the State High Court.

The Court sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained the party from selling forms ahead of its proposed congresses.

It also declared as illegal, the Caretaker Executive Committee set up to pilot the affairs of the party.

In his judgment, Justice George Omereji ordered that the claimants be allowed to take part in the forthcoming Congress without purchasing fresh forms.

The court went further to shut the door against new applicants.

Another judgment from the same court dissolved the Caretaker Committee set up by the National leadership of the party in Rivers State.

A member of the party, Igo Aguma also urged the court to declare him as the authentic state leader of the APC.

He had approached the court last year and secured an injunction stopping the September 2019 Congress pending the outcome of the substantive case.

Meanwhile the newly declared chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Igo Aguma says the court judgment provides an opportunity for the party to be rebuilt, based on the principle of rule of law.

He urged members of the party to seize the moment for genuine reconciliation, interest and survival of the APC in the State.