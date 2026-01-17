The Rivers State House of Assembly has announced that the Chief Judge of the state has formally received official notices detailing allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu. The disclosure was made on Friday by the Assembly’s spokes...

The Rivers State House of Assembly has announced that the Chief Judge of the state has formally received official notices detailing allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu.

The disclosure was made on Friday by the Assembly’s spokesperson and Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Hon. Dr. Enemi Alabo George, shortly after the House concluded proceedings for its 60th legislative day of the Third Session of the Tenth Assembly.

The announcement followed reports that a Rivers State High Court in Oyigbo had issued an order restraining the Assembly from taking further steps in the impeachment process against the governor and his deputy.

Despite the court action, the Assembly maintained that it was acting strictly within constitutional provisions. Lawmakers, during plenary, reviewed the requirements of Section 188(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which outlines procedures for investigating allegations of misconduct against a sitting governor and deputy governor.

After deliberations, the House resolved to proceed with an investigation into the allegations. The Speaker was subsequently mandated to write to the Chief Judge of Rivers State in line with Section 188(5) of the Constitution, requesting the constitution of an investigative panel.

Dr. George confirmed that the Speaker had already complied with the directive, stating that the letters had been delivered to the Chief Judge and duly acknowledged.

He added that all necessary documents, including detailed notices outlining the allegations, were attached to the correspondence.

The Assembly spokesperson emphasised that every step taken so far had been guided by constitutional provisions, noting that the impeachment process is clearly defined by law.

He assured that the House would continue to act within the limits of the Constitution at every stage of the proceedings.

While acknowledging growing public interest following the court order from Oyigbo, the Assembly urged residents of Rivers State to remain calm and law-abiding.

It warned against the spread of misinformation and cautioned individuals or groups against any actions capable of undermining democratic institutions.

The lawmakers also condemned what they described as deliberate attempts by some persons to distort constitutional processes for political purposes.

The Assembly concluded by appreciating the people of Rivers State for their continued support and prayers, reaffirming its commitment to due process, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.