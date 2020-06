The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers has suspended the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, over alleged acts of gross infractions of the party’s Constitution.

The Media Adviser to the Acting Chairman of APC in Rivers, Igo Aguma, Livingstone Wechie disclosed this in a statementon Sunday.

According to him, the suspension was following report of a fact-finding committee set up by the party.