A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday set aside the order it made on November 4, 2020 freezing accounts linked with twenty promoters of the #EndSARS protests that took place across the country last year.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in his ruling on Wednesday, also ordered all affected banks to “immediately defreeze the affected accounts.’

Justice Mohammed proceeded to strike out the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020 filed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and in respect of which the ex-parte order freezing the accounts for 180 days was made in November.

The court’s decision was informed by the withdrawal of all processes filed in relation to the suit by lawyers to all parties.

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), who appeared for the CBN Governor and Femi Falana (SAN), who appeared for the respondents, told the court, at the commencement of proceedings, that they have resolved to withdraw all the processes filed for peace to reign and for the ongoing process of reconciliation, at the various panels of enquiry on police brutality across the country, to progress unhindered.

Advertisement

But one of the affected youth activists, Rinu Oduala stated on her Twitter handle that she would sue the Apex bank for the quote, “unlawful” freeze of her accounts.

She added and I quote, “I was accused of money laundering & terrorism but no investigations were done in the past 3 months. This was purely an act of intimidation!

I have informed my lawyers, Falana and Falana Chambers & we will be suing!✌🏾end quote