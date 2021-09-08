Breaking News

Rihanna drops legal case against her father

Rihanna and Ronald Fenty

Rihanna has dropped a legal case against her father, weeks before they were due to meet in court.

The pop star had accused her father, Ronald Fenty, of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company, and sued him in 2019 for false advertising and invasion of privacy.

She also said he had tried to book her on an overseas tour without permission.

The case was due to come to trial on 22 September, but Rihanna filed to dismiss the case on Tuesday.

No reason was given, but US media reports suggest that she reached an out-of-court settlement with her father and his business partner.

