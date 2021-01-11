British billionaire Sir Richard Branson has announced the death of his mother, Eva, from coronavirus at the age of 96.

The Virgin boss took to Twitter to announce her death with a heartfelt post before sharing a touching tribute on his company’s website, Dailymail.co.uk reports.

He wrote, “I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s mums and dads right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away. Rather than mourn her loss, I wanted to celebrate her wonderful life & the joy she brought to so many.”