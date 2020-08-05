Protesters in the Federal Capital Abuja have alleged that a combined team of armed security men including the police are preventing them from staging a peaceful demonstration there.

Eyewitnesses told TVC news that there is a partial lockdown on Abuja to prevent a planned protest by the revolution now group.

A combined team of army, police, air force and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the early hours of this morning to the streets of Abuja to prevent protesters from converging.

The hashtag RevolutionNow group led by Omoyele Sowore had scheduled a protest for Wednesday against what they termed as ‘bad governance’, at the Unity Fountain.

The leader of the group had tweeted on his social media handle via @YeleSowore, that the Police, army, and airforce put Abuja in lockdown to frustrate #RevolutionNow.