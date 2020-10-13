Akeredolu made the demand in Abuja on Tuesday in an interview with State House correspondent at the end of the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The governor said even if Ajayi refused to resign, his days are numbered since a new deputy would soon be inaugurated.

Akeredolu, who secured his second term by winning last Saturday’s governorship election in the state, seized the opportunity of the visit to present his certificate of return to the President.

Advertisement

He was accompanied by the state deputy governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa; and the governors of Lagos, Kebbi, Ekiti and Jigawa States.