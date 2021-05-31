Residents of Kuryan Madaro and other surrounding communities in Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara state protest incessant killings and rising insecurity in the state.

The protesters blocked the ever busy Kaura – Gusau highway putting business activities on hold.

They want government and security agencies to secure communities from armed bandits attack and kidnapping especially as farming season commences

The protest also disrupted business activities in the area as Monday’s is usually their market days.

This peaceful demonstration over rising insecurity in Zamfara is the second in the last five days after that of Zurmi local government area last Friday.