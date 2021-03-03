Again, Residents of Jangebe community have attacked government officials and journalists at the premises of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe.

They were attacked during a brief ceremony to reunite the kidnapped students with their families.

The angry youths stormed the school hall pelting stones at everyone which eventually disrupted the event.

Some angry parents took away their children in the midst of the chaos.

Advertisement

On the entourage were Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Mu’azu Magarya, Commissioners of Information, Education and Security Affairs.

No injury nor casualty has been reported as at the time of filling this report.