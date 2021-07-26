Residents of Dansadau area in Maru local government area of state Zamfara state has called on the state government to deal decisively with anyone found guilty of fuelling armed Banditry and other criminality in the state

The people in their large number stormed the Zamfara state House of Assembly Complex in solidarity to the steps taken by the Matawalle’s administration in bringing lasting end to the menace of Insecurity

They commended Governor Bello Matawalle for suspending some traditional rulers alledged to be involved in banditry activities

The peaceful protesters want government to place such persons and their collaborators on security checks to put a stop to the incessant of attack on communities and abduction of persons

Speaking on behalf of the people Sani babbar Doka, Ya’u Muhammad and Asmau mutunji says Dansadau and surrounding communities has suffered in the hands of bandits which has crippled farming and socio-economic activities in the area

They said only peace can revive farming and commercial activities in the area as trades from other communities finds it difficult attending market days in the area

The protesters were holding placards with various inscription “We need new emir for peace to reign in Dansadau”

“Farmers in Dansadau are Happy with Government efforts to address Insecurity”

“Government deal decisively with anyone fuelling banditry no matter how highly placed”.

Receiving the protesters, the Member representing Maru South in the Zamfara state House of Assembly Kabiru Hashimu Dansadau said government is working round the clock to ensure residents of the state sleep with their two eyes closed

Hashimu Dansadau assured them that their complain will be looked into

On his part, the Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya commend the protesters for conducting their self in a peaceful manner

The speaker noted that Governor Bello Matawalle and the lawmakers are not relenting in his quest of securing the lives and properties of all citizens especially those in the troubled areas

Mu’azu Magarya further appeal to the people to remain calm and continue to pray for lasting peace in Zamfara.

Dansadau community came under Bandits attack few days ago leading to the destruction of properties including Armoured Personal Carrier belonging to the Nigerian Army stationed to keep peace in the area.