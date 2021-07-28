As Insecurity in Zamfara continues unabated, residents of Dansadau and surrounding villages have fled their communities for the fear of the unknown

The residents and Students writing their final senior secondary school examination were escorted to Gusau the state Capital by heavily armed security operatives and gun trucks as the road is no more safe

Speaking to TVC NEWS along Dansadau Road, one of the affected locals Aminu Abdullahi said two of his children aged six and ten were kidnaped and are still in captivity

Another resident Mainasara Suleiman Dansadau said he was attacked six times by the bandits at different locations within the area

Dansadau and surrounding villages have been experiencing attacks by armed Bandits since last Thursday

Advertisement

The Residents said bandits made their ancestral home uninhabitable for them and their children

The locals who feed their homes are mostly aged folk, women, children and secondary school students writing their final examination (NECO)

They said leaving their ancestral home beomes necessary for every resident of the area if he or she wants to remain alive

The people are worried about the upsurge in attacks in the last few days and want the authorities to urgently address this as no community in the area is Spared by the bandits

The paramount ruler of the area known as acting emir of Dansadau Emirate was among those escorted to Gusau, the state Capital, with heavily armed security and gun trucks

Advertisement

The residents of Dansadau and surrounding communities commended the giant strides of Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration and security agencies in their quest to bring lasting end to all criminal activities in the state. They want the federal government to step up efforts in assisting Zamfara state to crush to the menace of Banditry and other related crimes

Dansadau area has made news headlines in recent times for the wrong reasons.

It would be recalled that the emir of Dansadau and two other emir’s were suspended by Governor Bello Matawalle over alledged involvement in banditry activities.