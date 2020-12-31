Residents of Idiroko and its environs in Ogun State say they are disappointed by the federal Government due to the continuous closure of the border despite the promise of reopening on or before December 31st, 2020.

They complained of hardship due to lack of movement of goods and transport services across the border.

Traders, transporters and other residents of the area appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider them and open the border before the end of the day or on the first day of 2021.

Officials of the Customs, Immigration, Department of state service and other security agents including the military were seen at the border post.