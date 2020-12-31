Kwara State Government says it has begun the process to employ 2,701 teachers in its basic schools across specific subjects.

The portal for the teaching vacancies would be opened from January 3, 2021, while those to be employed would be subjected to written and oral Interviews.

The government said, “The job placements are open to all qualified persons and that only the best candidates will emerge from the process that is designed to throw up teachers with the right qualifications and competence to build generations of Kwarans to compete anywhere in the world.”

This was disclosed by the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development in a statement signed by Yakub Ali-Agan, the Press Secretary in the ministry on Thursday.

According to the statement, the new teachers to be employed are to replace the 2,414 SUBEB Teachers sacked by the government last week.

Mr Ali-Agan said that 2,000 of the teachers are to be employed in some specific subjects in the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) based on needs-assessment conducted in the commission.

The statement further stated that the applicants must have Teaching qualifications while those to be employed in Senior Secondary Schools should have bachelor’s degrees in relevant subjects and teaching qualification in strict compliance with the National Policy of Education and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).