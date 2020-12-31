Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday witnessed the signing of the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law by President Buhari at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.

Others at the ceremony include President of The Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2021 Appropriation bill of N13.58trillion into law after it was passed by the National Assembly with an increase of more than N500b.