Resident doctors rose from a National Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, Abia State with a resolve to resume their suspended nationwide strike.

The notice comes one hundred and thirteen days the National Association of Resident Doctors put its industrial action on hold.

The resident doctors say they will resume the strike by 8.00 a.m on Monday, 2nd August, 2021.

NARD also demands immediate withdrawal of the circular removing House Officers from the scheme of Service.

NARD says it is committed to the smooth running of the health sector, but insists its members can only do so when their welfare is priotised.