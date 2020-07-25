The Federal Government has been given three weeks to address the demands of resident doctors or grapple with the resumption of their suspended strike on the 17th of August.

President of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Aliyu Sokomba, made this known after a virtual meeting of the union’s executive council in Abuja.

The doctors are demanding the payment of covid-19 hazard allowance, which they say is long overdue, and yet to be reviewed by most state governments.

They also want an investigation into the non-enrollment of healthcare workers for the Group Life Insurance and non-payment of death-in-service benefit.

Resident doctors embarked on an industrial action on the 15th of June but suspended the strike on the 21st in order to continue negotiations with stakeholders.

Other issues are the lack of personal protective equipment, non-provision of residency training funds, salary shortfall and disengagement of doctors.