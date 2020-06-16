Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria have downed tools at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa over lack of basic personal protective equipment, no insurance and non-payment of hazard allowances.

They spoke to TVC News in Yenagoa after joining their colleagues in other states for the observance of the nationwide strike.

Bayelsa has recorded thirty two confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three deaths. Twenty six have been discharged but three active cases are in the isolation Centre.

At the Federal Medical Centre, where there is an isolation centre, members of the National Association Of Resident Doctors Of Nigeria agreed to down tools after what they called government’s failure to meet their demands.

The safety and welfare of workers in the health sector summed up the major concern of the Resident Doctors at FMC Yenagoa.

The services of Doctors and other health workers are in higher demand as Nigeria experiences a spike in confirmed cases of the coronavirus.