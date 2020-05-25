The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has extolled the leadership qualities , patriotism and relentless commitment of elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Edwin Clark as he clocks 93 years.

Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Monday celebrated Clark as “a leading light; a forthright, fearless and outspoken leader, who has remained steadfast in his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria”.

He said over the years, the elder statesman has remained philanthropic and dedicated to the good of the Nigerian people.

He noted that Clark’s commitment to the development of the younger generation was visible in his roles leading to the establishment of the University of Benin and well as founding a university, the Edwin Clark University, in his hometown.

The Minority Leader congratulated Clark on his 93rd birthday and prayed God to grant him more years in good health to continue in his good works for the nation and humanity at large.