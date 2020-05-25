The People’s Republic of China has issued a warning to the United States to stop interfering in its regional or national interests, particularly with regards to Taiwan.

“We ask the US side not to make any attempt to challenge China’s red line,” China’s spokesperson, Hua Chunying, disclosed in a tweet on Sunday.

She added : “We urge the US side to fully appreciate the great sensitivity of the Taiwan question; we advise the US side to ditch its illusions and political calculations.”

Lately, China’s Premier, Li Keqiang, said that the nation was working towards full reintegration of the nation of Taiwan.

“We will encourage them to join us in opposing Taiwan independence and promoting China’s reunification.

“With these efforts, we can surely create a beautiful future for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he added.

But the United States has backed the sovereignty and independence of Taiwan.

U.S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, lauded the country’s President, for leading a transparent government.

“I am confident that, with President Tsai at the helm, our partnership with Taiwan will continue to flourish,” he said.

Furthermore, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, in a reaction, had maintained that China’s move was not possible, adding that her country and China must find a way to live side by side.