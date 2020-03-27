Nigeria’s House of Representatives has denied reports claiming that it is distributing cars to its members.

House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, frowned at a newspaper report that the Green Chamber is distributing official vehicles to the 360 members of the House at a critical moment that the country is battling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Kalu described the report as unfortunate, coming at a time Nigeria and Nigerians are striving hard to address the pandemic that has forced the Federal and states governments to take drastic measures.

A statement issued by the House Spokesman reads in part; “Not only has the National Assembly been closed since Tuesday, the 24th of March in the wake of the pandemic, most lawmakers are also in their constituencies.

As a House, we are not unmindful of the mood of the nation at this critical time and are committed to ensuring the country stands united in this trying times”.