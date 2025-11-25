A delegation from the House of Representatives has called on Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, to express sympathy and solidarity following the recent abduction of 25 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area. The delegation was led b...

A delegation from the House of Representatives has called on Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, to express sympathy and solidarity following the recent abduction of 25 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

The delegation was led by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who described the attack as “deeply troubling,” especially in a state often seen as one of the North’s most stable regions.

Abbas said the incident had sent shockwaves through lawmakers nationwide and emphasized his personal connection to Kebbi, calling it a “second home.”

According to the Speaker, the visit aimed to reassure the people of Kebbi that the National Assembly stands firmly with them. He commended Governor Idris and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their ongoing efforts to combat insecurity, noting that while the abduction is a setback, it underscores the need for intensified action against criminal elements.

Abbas also paid tribute to the late Vice Principal of the school, who was killed while trying to protect the students during the attack.

He further announced that the House’s next plenary session would focus on the country’s security challenges, with participation expected from foreign envoys to bolster collaborative strategies.

Governor Idris welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for their support. He described the incident as regrettable and assured that both state and federal governments, alongside security agencies, are working tirelessly to ensure the safe release of the abducted students.

The governor also highlighted concerns over the withdrawal of military personnel from the school shortly before the attack, stressing that insecurity continues to pose a significant threat to development and requires stronger cooperation across all levels of government.