The ad hoc committee probing allegations of bribery levelled against the leadership of the House of Representatives, over the Infectious Diseases Control Bill failed to sit on Thursday.

National Assembly Correspondent, Joke Adisa reports that four days after it adjourned sitting, the ad hoc Committee investigating alleged receipt of $10m by the leadership of the House of Representatives to influence the passage of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill failed to sit on Thursday.

Several calls put across to the mobile line of the Committee chairman, Henry Nwawuba, were not answered.

TVC News learnt that the Committee may have been served a court order prohibiting the investigative hearing since the matter in contention is already a subject of litigation.

The legal team of the CUPP Spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, was at the venue of the resumed sitting but left when it was obvious the legislators were not going to attend.

The legal team had on Monday stated that its Client would not honour the Committee’s invitation because he has taken the body to court.

It said it made unsuccessful attempts last Monday to serve the Committee chairman the court order.

The ad hoc committee may have to wait for the court to rule to determine its next line of action.