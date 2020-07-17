The House of Representatives Committee on NDDC has commenced investigative proceedings on alleged financial wrongdoing by the Interim management committee of the agency.

It’s day three of the investigative hearing.

In his opening remarks, committee chairman, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo assured all that the exercise not a witch hunting exercise but to give life to the Niger delta region.

He appreciates the support of the leadership of the National Assembly and is confident the commitee will do its work with all sense of responsibility to the Nigerian people.

He said the commitee will be thorough and that its report will lay the foundation for a new Niger Delta region.

The former Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh, is billed to make her presentation to the committee through virtual means at the day’s proceedings.

It is also expected that the Inspector General of Police will bring in the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC in line with the warrant of arrest issued yesterday by the committee.