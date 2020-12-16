The House of Representatives has asked the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, to extend the NIN/Sim registration to the 28th of February, 2021.

The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu on Wednesday during plenary.

The NCC had issued a two week timeline, to lapse on the 31st of December, for subscribers to link their sim cards with National Identity Numbers or risk disconnection.

The House adopted the motion urging the Commission to avoid panic, especially with the second wave of COVID-19 already in the country, and give Nigerians reasonable time to comply with the directive.

Opposing the amendment to extend the registration by 8weeks, Uzoma Abonta stated that one year would be appropriate for the process.