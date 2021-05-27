Zamfara state government said repentant bandits and local vigilante group known as Yansakai have surrendered eight hundred and eighty seven locally made guns, two hundred and three sophisticated weapons, two thousand five hundred and sixty six live ammunition.

Over two thousand kidnap victims were released by their abductors without ransom through the state government peace and dialogue initiative with bandits and the assistance of some repentant bandits

The state Commissioner for Security affairs Abubakar Dauran stated this while addressing a press conference in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital

He said the successes were recorded following the introduction of peace dialogue and reconciliation initiative with bandits in the state

He adds that through the efforts of the repentant bandits the state has recorded huge successes, adding that the Matawalle’s Administration will continue to engage other bandits to lay down their arms and tow the path of peace

Zamfara state which many in the past consider as the epic center of Banditry, kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling and farmers/ Herders clash is gradually becoming a more peaceful state

The state government said, despite the recent resurgence of banditry in some parts of the state, it will not relent in its continuous onslaught against the activities of criminal elements

While commending the efforts of security agencies in curtailing insecurity, the State Government expressed sadness over the attitudes of some security operatives.

Abubakar Dauran said, there’s urgent need for security operatives to do more in responding to distress call

Dauran blame the recent Attack on communities and abduction of persons to the failure of some security operatives to promptly respond to distress call to avert attacks and killings.

According to him, the state is committed to giving all security outfits the necessary support in their quest to make Zamfara state a safer place for all.

Police on their part said they are not unmindful of the recent happening but assures of its continuous effort to curb the activities of criminal elements in the state.

The spokesman of the Zamfara state Police Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed noted that troops have been deployed to all areas to ensure residents sleep with their two eyes closed.