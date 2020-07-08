The remains of the Chief of Staff to the Kwara state governor, Mr Aminu Logun has been laid to rest in his GRA residence in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Chief of Staff died on Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.

The Islamic burial rite was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Soliu.

The number of attendees at the burial was limited in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Government officials who have had contacts with the late Logun have proceeded on self isolation while their samples are taken for COVID-19 test.

According to a statement by the commissioner for communication, Henrietta Afolabi-Oshatimehin, government has also suspended physical meetings of any kind on official matters untill further notice.