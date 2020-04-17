The National Commision for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has begun the distribution of food and other essential items to refugees in parts of Katsina state.

This is part of efforts by the federal government to identify with the less privileged at this period of coronavirus pandemic.



It is estimated that over 2.3 million idps still exist in many parts of the country, living in a pathetic state

But federal and state governments have demonstrated commitment to evolving ways to curtail the humanitarian crisis.

The inability of many to feed is a major reason why some states in the North have refused to lockdown despite fears that failing to do so may further escalate the spread of the Corona virus pandemic.



The refugees commission is at this critical period distributing food and other essential items to refugees in parts of Katsina state to alleviate people’s sufferings. It is determined to continue reaching out to the downtrodden.

The items distributed include food and sanitary items as well as drugs.

Although most of the refugees have been reintegrated in their communities, it is obvious that getting them back on their feet will take a bit longer.