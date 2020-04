Fourteen Internally displaced persons have been confirmed dead while 15 persons sustained various degree of injuries during a fire outbreak at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons in Ngala local government area of Borno state.

In an unconfirmed report, the fire was said to have started at about 2pm on thursday, burning down 1,250 households.

As at the time if filing this report, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.