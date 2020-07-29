Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Champions League clash against Manchester City as he quarantines.

The 26-year-old Dominican Republic forward gave the positive result as players and staff returned to the training ground following a few days off after securing the league title.

Mariano Diaz was a long shot to face City, having been a fringe player for Madrid this season. He has made only seven appearances this campaign, five of them as a substitute in LaLiga, and has not appeared in a Champions League matchday squad.

Madrid are due to play their second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash in Manchester on August 7.

But there are doubts regarding whether the second leg would be able to still go ahead following the UK government’s decision to enforce a standard 14-day quarantine on visitors from Spain as the country saw a rise in the number of cases.