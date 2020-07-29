The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Wembley on Aug. 29, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

Premier League champions Liverpool will face either Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

British media reported that fans could be allowed to attend the game, which will be played a fortnight before the new league season kicks off on Sept. 12.

Manchester City won last season’s Community Shield by defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.