La Liga leaders Real Madrid got a crucial three points against Espanyol late Sunday to take advantage in the title race.

Real Madrid took the lead with Casemiro’s goal in 45th minute as Karim Benzema had a crafty back-heel assist.

The victory at the RCDE Stadium increased Real Madrid’s points to 71 in the league table.

Los Blancos are two points clear at the top of La Liga after Barcelona disappointed with an unexpected 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday.