Tolerance, Understanding and management of anger are the solutions to the insecurity ravaging the country.

These are words of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu at a special Ramadan Prayer and lecture at the State House, Marina.

TVC News’ Correspondent, Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi reports that it’s 10 days to the end of Ramadan and Muslim faithful are seeking God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria. Top on the lists is security.

In the month of fast, Tafsir or lectures are held to encourage faithful.

National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu advised those who are beating the drums of war to desist as war is not a respecter of anyone including those who initiate it.

For Governor Sanwo-Olu charged religious leaders to preach peace and laws of the land in their mosques as that it will go a long way to halt indiscipline

In this last 10 days of Ramdan in which the Holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammed, it is believed prayers are answered fast, and Muslim faithful hope their prayers concerning Nigeria will be granted.