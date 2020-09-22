Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up a nine-person committee to conduct an assessment of the damage caused by last weekend’s rainstorm in different parts of the state especially the state capital Ilorin.

The committee is headed by the commissioner for tertiary education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu.



The Governor had earlier constituted a committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Jibril over the recent flooding in some parts of the state especially in Edu, Patigi, Moro, and Ifelodun local government areas.

The new committee would focus majorly on the rainstorm in several parts of the state capital Ilorin.