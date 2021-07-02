The Secretary General of the Yoruba Council of Elders Adekunle Olajide has described the recent raid on the residence of Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho by the DSS as vicious.

He said the Yoruba Nation agitator should be allowed to tell his own side of the story.

The Secretary General of YCE made this known while speaking with newsmen at his residence in Ibadan.

He said Nigerians should not be quick to judge the possession of arms and ammunition by the agitator until he clears the air on his motive behind the possession.

He noted that those who have been arrested should be treated with fairness, adding that the federal government should in the same spirit ensure that insecurity in the country is nipped in the bud.

While speaking on the proposed Yoruba rally scheduled to hold tomorrow, he noted that it is their constitutional right and they should be protected by security agents to prevent it from being hijacked by criminal elements.