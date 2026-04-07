Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has joined Nigerians in marking the 2026 National Police Day, commending officers of the Nigeria Police Force for their dedication and sacrifice in safeguarding lives and property.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Katsina State Governor described police personnel as frontline defenders who continually risk their lives to ensure public safety.

“Today, we celebrate those who put on the uniform and risk their lives to keep us safe. Our police officers deserve our gratitude and respect,” he said.

Radda highlighted the critical role of the police in maintaining security nationwide, while acknowledging their contributions to ongoing efforts to curb crime and violence in Katsina State.

He noted that the force has remained instrumental in the state’s security architecture, praising officers for their bravery and commitment in tackling criminal activities.

The governor also urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely and useful information, stressing the importance of community collaboration in addressing insecurity.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the police through improved logistics, training and welfare.

“Our administration is committed to providing whatever support the police need better equipment, better training and improved welfare for officers,” he assured.

Radda further extended appreciation to all police officers serving in the state and offered prayers for their safety and continued success in the line of duty.

The statement was signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.