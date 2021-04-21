Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the world against crossing red lines against Russia.

In an annual message to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Putin said “Unfriendly actions against Russia do not stop. Some countries have started a custom, on any occasion, and most often without a reason, to pick on Russia. It has become a sport of some kind! We are acting with the utmost restraint, we can say modestly”

He added that Russia wants to have good relations with the entire world community, but constantly faces rudeness.

“We do not want to burn bridges, but if someone perceives our good intentions as indifference or weakness and intends to burn or even blow up these bridges, he should know that Russia’s response will be asymmetrical, fast and tough,” Putin said.

According to him, those attempting to undermine Russia’s “indigenous security interests” will “regret it more than ever.”

“We have enough patience, responsibility, professionalism, self-confidence, self-righteousness and common sense in decision-making. I hope that no one will think to cross the red line against Russia. And we will determine in each case where this line is,” Putin said.

Putin’s message to the parliament is coming at a time of increased tensions between Russia and the western world. Last week, the US imposed radical sanctions against Russia for its interference in the 2020 US election.

The United States and the European Union have also condemned the treatment of the Russian authorities in Navalny, who went on hunger strike in protest of his health.