House of Representatives has received Presidential task force on COVID-19 over Kano’s mysterious deathsThe Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 urged the National Assembly to develop legislative framework for developing the nation’s healthcare system.

It also canvassed legislative reforms that will guarantee economic growth.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the appeal while briefing members of the House on the efforts of the task force in curtailing the spread of Coronavirus, especially n Kano state.

Mr. Mustapha also craved for an amendment to the Quarantine Act.