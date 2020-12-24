Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG), have sacked Thomas Tuchel as the club sit third in Ligue 1 with 11 wins from 17 matches.

The German boss led the club to the Champions League final last season but they slipped to a narrow defeat at the hands of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Parisians have had a tricky start to the new league season winning only 11 of their opening 17 matches – leaving them behind both Lyon and Lille.

Tuchel was handed the job after failing to topple Bayern with Borussia Dortmund, and went on to win back-to-back league titles as well as two domestic cups.